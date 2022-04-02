Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,638,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 28th total of 2,006,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,996,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,482.20.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

