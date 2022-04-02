ReddCoin One Day Volume Tops $36,221.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $20.68 million and $36,221.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,047.14 or 0.99985917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00069229 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.56 or 0.00331263 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00139979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058335 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004134 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

