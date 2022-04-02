Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $395.62

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.62 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.75). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.66), with a volume of 338,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Redde Northgate from GBX 516 ($6.76) to GBX 556 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

