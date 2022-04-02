Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $395.62

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDDGet Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 395.62 ($5.18) and traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.75). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 432 ($5.66), with a volume of 338,688 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on Redde Northgate from GBX 516 ($6.76) to GBX 556 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 409.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.69.

Redde Northgate Company Profile (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. It also sells used vehicles. In addition, the company provides vehicle repair and maintenance; accident and incident management; vehicle disposal and other ancillary; fleet management and telematics; and legal and other mobility services, as well as offers insurance products.

