RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS) Shares Down 2.2%

Shares of RedstoneConnect Plc (LON:REDS – Get Rating) dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 101.25 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 101.25 ($1.33). Approximately 76,815 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 53,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.36).
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 101.25.
About RedstoneConnect (LON:REDS)
Featured Stories
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for RedstoneConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedstoneConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.