Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $246,000 in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 52,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NI stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $32.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

