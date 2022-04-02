Regentatlantic Capital LLC Invests $285,000 in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 42,545 shares in the last quarter.

ACES stock opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.37.

