Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

