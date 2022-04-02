Regentatlantic Capital LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,013 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 53.6% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 281 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMware stock opened at $114.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.77.
In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
