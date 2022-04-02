Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Down 19.7% in March

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 144,900 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 209,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 36,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,700. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22. Regional Health Properties has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. It operates through the Real Estate Services segment and the Healthcare Services segment. The company was founded by David A.

