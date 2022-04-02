Regis (NYSE:RGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RGS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,810. Regis has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Get Regis alerts:

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.80 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 179.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,879,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Regis by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,017,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 158,317 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 381,246 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regis by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 292,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Regis by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 402,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

About Regis (Get Rating)

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.