Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.90.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,133 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,669,000 after acquiring an additional 53,552 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 156,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RGA traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.56. 374,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,124. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

