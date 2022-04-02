Relx (LON:REL) PT Set at GBX 2,650 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.71) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,670 ($34.98) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,605 ($34.12) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.25) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.13) to GBX 2,330 ($30.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,412.67 ($31.60).

Get Relx alerts:

Relx stock opened at GBX 2,365 ($30.98) on Tuesday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 1,781 ($23.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,451 ($32.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £45.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,263.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,274.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous dividend of $14.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.63%.

In other news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.77), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($412,885.66).

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.