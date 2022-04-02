RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RNR traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.90. The stock had a trading volume of 401,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,884. RenaissanceRe has a 52 week low of $134.70 and a 52 week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.02.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,933,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,013,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 78,530 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

