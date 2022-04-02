Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNLX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.81. 240,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.36 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.75. Renalytix AI has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $35.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Renalytix AI by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Renalytix AI by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

