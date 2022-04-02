Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €35.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €35.00 ($38.46) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RNO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($34.07) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Renault in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €37.21 ($40.89).

EPA:RNO opened at €24.08 ($26.46) on Thursday. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.60.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

