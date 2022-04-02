renBTC Market Capitalization Achieves $652.97 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $652.97 million and approximately $15.05 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $46,843.87 or 1.00364626 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 13,939 coins. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

