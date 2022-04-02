ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.42.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419,064 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $56,561,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,489,000. Institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)
