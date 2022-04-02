REPO (REPO) Market Cap Reaches $4.69 Million

REPO (REPO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $297,206.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,496.14 or 0.07498631 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.71 or 0.99982798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00055134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00047240 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

