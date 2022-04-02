Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BMRC. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

BMRC opened at $34.37 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 28.04%. The business had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 95,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $336,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

