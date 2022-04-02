Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Copart, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Copart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.68 on Friday. Copart has a 52 week low of $106.37 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Copart by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 33.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 27.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

