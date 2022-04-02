Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s FY2022 earnings at $10.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE:WAL opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.88. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,762,000 after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

