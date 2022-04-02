Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Foundation Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Foundation in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Foundation in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27. First Foundation has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $29.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its position in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Foundation in the third quarter worth about $216,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Foundation news, Director Diane M. Rubin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

