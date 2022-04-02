Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.48

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP – Get Rating) (NYSE:RFP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$16.48 and traded as low as C$16.12. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$16.21, with a volume of 85,000 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30.

Resolute Forest Products ( TSE:RFP Get Rating ) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Resolute Forest Products Inc. will post 3.9300004 EPS for the current year.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

