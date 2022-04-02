Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in March

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,300 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the February 28th total of 846,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,083.0 days.

OTCMKTS RSNHF opened at $4.57 on Friday. Resona has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Resona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers factoring, credit card administration, venture capital operation, investment management, and investment advisory and agency services. It also offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

