Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGP opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $20.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 63,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Resources Connection by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

