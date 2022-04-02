REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on REX. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:REX traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,302. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $113.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a market capitalization of $606.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.03.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $153,003.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $115,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $419,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,425 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.