RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $598.76.
Shares of RH traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.54. 1,676,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,989. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.89 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average is $521.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About RH (Get Rating)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
