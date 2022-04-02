RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Shares of RH traded down $5.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.54. 1,676,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,989. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. RH has a fifty-two week low of $317.89 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average is $521.27.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,764,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

