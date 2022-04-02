RH (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $800.00 to $700.00. The stock traded as low as $318.26 and last traded at $322.00, with a volume of 9558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.09.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $598.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RH will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

