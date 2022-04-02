Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $8.74. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 747 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.
Ricoh Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RICOY)
Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.
Receive News & Ratings for Ricoh Daily