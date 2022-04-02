Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $8.74. Ricoh shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 747 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Ricoh ( OTCMKTS:RICOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Ricoh had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ricoh Company, Ltd. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

