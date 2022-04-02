Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIO. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,320.06.

Shares of RIO opened at $82.68 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.58 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after purchasing an additional 552,812 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 74,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

