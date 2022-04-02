RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.08

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.08 and traded as high as C$25.65. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$25.23, with a volume of 1,091,509 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on REI.UN. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.88.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.10.

In related news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN)

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.