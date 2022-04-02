Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 19,336 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2022

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.