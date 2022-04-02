Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) COO Eric Venker Sells 19,336 Shares of Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) COO Eric Venker sold 19,336 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $93,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eric Venker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Eric Venker sold 80,045 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $405,027.70.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.95.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

ROIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,585,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 16.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

