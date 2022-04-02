Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.20.

RYCEY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,160,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,890. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RYCEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.