ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012814 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.80 or 0.00241575 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000096 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

