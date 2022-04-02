Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Short Interest Up 26.0% in March

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.6% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Ross Stores by 169.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 192,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Ross Stores by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.