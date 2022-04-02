Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.82.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $90.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the third quarter worth $45,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

