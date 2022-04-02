Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $123.82.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $90.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.44. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

