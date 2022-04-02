Roth Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Covey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Analysts predict that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 72,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 798.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,000. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

