Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($3.73) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.54). Royal Caribbean Group posted earnings of ($4.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($3.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.50) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,556,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,541. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

