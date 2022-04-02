Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Royale Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROYL – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.09. Royale Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 34,230 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
About Royale Energy (OTCMKTS:ROYL)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royale Energy (ROYL)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Royale Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royale Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.