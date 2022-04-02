Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Director Sells $2,315,400.00 in Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $2,315,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $543.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.51%.

RPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,446,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 425.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 66,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 300,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.