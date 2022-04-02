Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,779 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of StoneX Group worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 741,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,861,000 after purchasing an additional 173,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 81,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 65.2% in the third quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 66,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.24 per share, with a total value of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total transaction of $139,899.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,899 shares of company stock worth $943,279 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $75.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $77.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

