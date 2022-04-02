Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of UFP Industries worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush raised their price objective on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $78.40 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.50 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.31%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $25,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871 over the last ninety days. 3.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UFP Industries (Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.