Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 6,794 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avantor by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Avantor by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,384,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after acquiring an additional 361,023 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at $8,322,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantor by 94.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avantor by 18.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,055 shares of company stock worth $3,042,152. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

