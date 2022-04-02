Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 206.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,407 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Comerica by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $90.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $63.07 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

