Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.78.

Ryanair stock opened at $88.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $74.12 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryanair by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,194,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,266,000 after buying an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Ryanair by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

