Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 319,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,725. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $39.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.53. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Ryerson by 1.6% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 29,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ryerson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ryerson by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

