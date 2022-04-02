Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 267

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 268 ($3.51) to GBX 267 ($3.50) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.03) to GBX 233 ($3.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 264 ($3.46).

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 214.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 203.27. The company has a market cap of £596.25 million and a PE ratio of 19.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 9.30 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 4.31%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

