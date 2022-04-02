Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.29

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.29 and traded as low as $25.22. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

