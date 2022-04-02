Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 42.64%.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.24. Sachem Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,111 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sachem Capital by 3,747.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 183,601 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

