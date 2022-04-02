SafePal (SFP) Trading 22.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SafePal (SFP) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. SafePal has a total market cap of $109.74 million and $45.89 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. One SafePal coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00037830 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00009075 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC.

SafePal Profile

SafePal is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

SafePal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

